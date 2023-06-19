Moody honors out-of-state police officers moving to Florida | Florida

(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Wednesday honored out-of-state police officers who relocated to Florida, the majority of whom have relocated to Pinellas County.

As part of her Thin Line Tribute: Sunshine Salute Series, she met with them at a press conference at the St. Petersburg Police Department.

After Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law last July creating and funding Florida’s Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program, over 2,000 men and women have joined Florida law enforcement agencies. The $20 million program, which has since been expanded, includes a one-time $5,000 signing bonus after taxes, a range of educational grants and resources, relocation assistance and other incentives.

Of the more than 2,000 new recruits, more than 590 are from another state. Nearly 50 of them chose to serve in Pinellas County near Tampa Bay, which has the greatest number of out-of-state recruits so far, Moody’s office said.

“In our state, we back the blue and that message is spreading from coast to coast,” AG Moody said. “We are so grateful for each officer who has moved to the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation.”

St. Petersburg Chief of Police Anthony Holloway said, “Attracting pre-certified officers in good standing from other states enables us to fill vacancies with experienced officers. Also, because they require minimal training, we can send those new officers out on the road more quickly to protect and serve our residents.”

Moody’s Sunshine Salute Series launched during National Police Week when she welcomed 30 recruits who received Florida law enforcement credentials at St. Petersburg College’s Southeastern Public Safety Institute. There is currently such a high demand at Florida’s credential academies that additional classes are being offered, her office said.

State of Florida Criminal Justice Training Center Directors Association Chairman Jay Romine said at the launch that, “Florida has shown in the last few years that we’re a very welcoming state for law enforcement. We have seen an increase in the number of officers registering for our programs and our classes across the state are full of agency sponsored recruits and out-of-state officers relocating to Florida”

AG Moody also created the Be A Florida Hero initiative to showcase career opportunities available at law enforcement agencies statewide and to highlight benefits for those considering relocating to Florida. The initiative makes it easier to learn about the different law enforcement agencies, search open positions and find contact information to apply for available jobs.

The Sunshine Salute expands upon Attorney General Moody’s Thin Line Tribute program, which recognizes the daily efforts of frontline officers whom she says she doesn’t want to feel taken for granted.

One new recruit who recently graduated from St. Petersburg College’s Southeastern Public Safety Institute, an officer who served for 12 years in Philadelphia, said he moved to Florida where he knew he would be supported.

Officer William Bengochea said, “Serving in Philadelphia had changed over the past couple of years, but not for the better. It got to the point where we would have to wait for a robber to make a robbery first instead of simply stopping the criminal beforehand. I just got to the point where I sat down, thought about it, and decided to move here. I had other coworkers in Philly who have also moved down to Florida as well. We are supported here.”

Moody has previously highlighted new recruits from other states, including from New York City and Chicago.

Law enforcement officers may also be eligible for the Hometown Heroes Housing Program, which provides frontline workers in more than 100 eligible professions with down payment and closing cost assistance to help purchase a primary residence in the communities where they work.

Those interested in applying to the Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program and Essential First Responder Recognition Payment Program can find more information here.