Montana Governor Signs Law Banning Transgender Care for Minors

HELENA, Mont. — The Republican governor of Montana, Greg Gianforte, signed a invoice into legislation on Friday to limit transition care for transgender minors, becoming a member of a few dozen states that experience followed an identical rules for the reason that starting of the 12 months.

The invoice, which prohibits transitional hormone therapies and surgical procedures for transgender other people beneath 18, ended in a standoff this month between House management and Representative Zooey Zephyr, some of the Legislature’s most effective transgender lawmakers.

In a speech at the House ground final week, Ms. Zephyr instructed her conservative colleagues that the ban would put “blood on your hands,” and that denying transition care can be “tantamount to torture.” For days after, House management refused to name on Ms. Zephyr throughout dialogue of any invoice up for attention sooner than the House.