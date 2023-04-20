Moms inspiring moms with homemade podcast

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Angela Lee sought after to show off moms in a multidimensional manner past simply caring for kids. “Sometimes you are siloed into wiping butts and wiping faces and we can do so many more things than that,” she stated. As a outcome, she introduced a podcast with a bunch of stay-at-home moms from her Pasco County group as her mother group, which contains Erica, Heather, Valeri, and Chelsea. “I was just kind of frustrated, stressed out about being a mom and school and all that,” Heather Heiter stated. “She [Angela] looked at you and said, ‘We are going to do a podcast,’ and I laughed and said, ‘Okay,’ thinking it was one of these things you talk about but never do. Next thing I knew, here I am.” From Days to Years program covers subjects reminiscent of doing industry with pals, DIY renovations, the best way to relate in your spouse’s mother, and vacation rigidity. Chelsea Murphy stated, “hopefully, moms can take the positives. I guess there’s a lot of inspiration that’s talked about on the shows.” These moms no longer simplest mentioned necessary and helpful subjects, however additionally they know the way to have a laugh, whether or not it is dancing flash mobs in entrance of children’ colleges or growing TikTok movies. They intention to amplify their display and achieve extra moms. “We want our moms to build a village so we can support each other, so we can live the best life we can in the phase we are in,” Lee stated. The display will also be discovered on fromdaystoyears.com web page.