Mom shot dead in targeted attack in drive-thru line while son was in backseat

Rachel King was in a Dunkin’ drive-thru when she was shot a couple of instances.

Pennsylvania government are in search of the suspect who gunned down a mother in her automobile in an obvious targeted attack while her 11-year-old son sat in the backseat.

Rachel King, 35, was in a Dunkin’ drive-thru line in Cheltenham Township, outdoor of Philadelphia, when she was shot round 7:39 a.m. Tuesday, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office mentioned.

The gunman walked as much as the driving force’s aspect of King’s automobile and fired a couple of photographs via her window, prosecutors mentioned. King’s son, who was in the backseat on the time, wasn’t harm, prosecutors mentioned.

“This appears to be a targeted murder,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele mentioned in a commentary. The gunman “did not attempt to open the victim’s vehicle door, nor did he appear to communicate with her prior to shooting her numerous times through her driver’s side window.”

An undated photograph of Rachel King, a Philadelphia trainer who was shot and killed April 11,2023. Courtesy King circle of relatives

King was a 7th and 8th grade English trainer at Grover Cleveland Elementary in Philadelphia.

“She’d light up the room,” King’s brother, Allen King, advised ABC News. “She was bright in every way possible, whether it was her shoes, her hair, her nails, her voice. And she was just a good person.”

Mastery Charter Schools mentioned in a commentary, “We are devastated by the loss of an extraordinary teacher, who spent the last 10 years working with our students and their families.”

Law enforcement has launched this photograph of the suspected automobile concerned in the taking pictures dying of Rachel King, April 11, 2023, in Cheltenham Township, Pa. Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office

The suspected gunman is described as a Black guy with a skinny construct, and he was riding a light-colored sedan, perhaps a Ford or Mercury, consistent with prosecutors.

Anyone with information is recommended to name the Cheltenham Township police at 215-885-1600 (extension 400) or Montgomery County detectives at 610-226-5553. Information can be known as into the top line at 610-278-3648.