Mom says 3-year-old found drugs in McDonald’s play area

During a seek advice from to McDonald’s, Jordan Enger and her two younger sons had a daunting enjoy when her 3-year-old son Atlas found a bag of drugs in the eating place’s play area. The incident befell on the McDonald’s positioned at 1701 Sheridan Blvd. in Edgewater, CO.

As quickly because the circle of relatives completed consuming, Atlas requested if he may pass to the play area. Enger agreed and waited whilst he performed. It wasn't lengthy, then again, sooner than Atlas got here down the slide and passed his mom the bag of drugs. "He made it all the way to the top, to the third level where the slide is, and then I saw him coming back down very quickly and I said, What's going on buddy, and he handed me the bag of drugs," Enger stated.

At first, Enger idea the capsules had been Oxycodone, a prescription ache killer. To be protected, she took her sons and the unopened plastic bag to Edgewater Police, who recognized the capsules as fentanyl, a potent and doubtlessly fatal opioid. "As soon as the officer saw it, he put gloves on and was like, You need to go wash your hands, this is not oxy, this is fentanyl," Enger stated.

Enger stated that the enjoy left her in surprise and he or she hopes that sharing her tale will function a caution to others. “My main thing is to get what [the pills] look like out there and to get people to have those really hard conversations with their kids, that they’re not finding it, opening it, and tasting it because, based on poison control, it can happen within minutes, a kid can be in a really bad state,” Enger suggested.

So some distance, Edgewater Police have no longer been ready to spot any witnesses or video proof to determine who left the drugs on the McDonald's play area.

