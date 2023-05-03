Mom, her 3 kids killed in ‘senseless’ mass shooting at apartment

The sufferers had been ages 40, 21, 17 and 11.
A mom and her 3 kids had been gunned down in a Florida apartment in a “senseless” mass shooting, consistent with government.
On Tuesday night time, after members of the family known as 911, officials replied to the Sunrise Apartments and located a mom, her son and two daughters shot lifeless, mentioned Lake Wales police.
The sufferers had been ages 40, 21, 17 and 11, consistent with police.
Al Stenson, who knew the sufferers, allegedly shot them in the apartment round 5 a.m. Tuesday after which fled, consistent with police.
The reason is unknown, police mentioned.
“Completely senseless. It makes absolutely no sense,” Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez mentioned at a news convention.
When government tracked 38-year-old Stenson to the Slumberland Motel in Sanford, “Stenson made statements that he would kill himself or force law enforcement to kill him,” police mentioned in a remark.
An hourslong standoff ended with an officer-involved shooting and Stenson was once pronounced lifeless at the scene, police mentioned.
ABC News’ Robinson Perez contributed to this record.
