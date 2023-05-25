Mom demands answers after 11-year-old son allegedly shot by police officer at home

A Mississippi mother is hard justice after she says her 11-year-old son used to be allegedly shot and injured by a police officer who spoke back to their home.

Nakala Murry stated she used to be asleep when, round 4 a.m. Saturday, she heard a knock on her window and noticed her daughter’s father status there.

“I noticed he was kind of irate. And from dealing with him in the past, I know the irate version of him, what it could lead to,” she instructed ABC News’ “GMA3” on Thursday.

Murry stated she gave her telephone to her 11-year-old son, Aderrien, and instructed him to name his grandmother.

Nakala Murry, proper, and her lawyer Carlos Moore seem on "GMA3," on May 25, 2023. ABC News

“He called the police first, and then he called my mom,” she stated. “My mom also called the police.”

Two officials spoke back to the home in Indianola, about 100 miles northwest of Jackson, and Murry stated the police yelled for her to open the entrance door.

“My child’s father was still there — he was like, ‘Don’t open the door.’ I was telling him that I’m going to open the door,” she recalled.

“He ran toward the back,” Murry stated, and the police “started kicking on the door with their foot, like they were trying to break it down.”

“I opened the door. When I opened it, [an officer’s] gun was up. He was telling me to come out,” she stated. “I went out, I got out of the way. I walked out toward the end of my driveway where my mom was. And I heard a shot and I saw my son run out toward where we were.”

“He fell, bleeding,” she stated. “I put pressure on it to stop, help stop the bleeding.”

While mendacity at the floor, Murry stated her son instructed her, “I don’t wanna die.”

An undated photograph of 11-year-old Aderrien Murry is noticed right here. Courtesy Nakala Murry

Murry stated Aderrien, who used to be shot within the chest, has since been launched from the clinic.

“He’s in pain, but overall, he’s doing well,” Murry stated.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating, stated officials spoke back to a home disturbance and a minor used to be considerably harm from an “officer-involved shooting.”

The result of the investigation will likely be shared with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, the company stated.

Murry’s lawyer, Carlos Moore, instructed ABC News’ “World News Tonight” that police have been instructed 3 times that there used to be no gun at the home: by Aderrien to a 911 dispatcher; by Aderrien’s grandmother to a 911 dispatcher; and by Murry to the police who spoke back to her entrance door.

The Indianola officer who allegedly shot Aderrien has been suspended, Indianola Mayor Ken Featherstone instructed ABC News on Wednesday.

Moore stated the officer will have to be fired and prosecuted for annoyed attack. Moore often known as for the firing of the Indianola police leader and stated the frame digital camera pictures will have to be launched.

Aderrien “looks like a child — he’s very short and [his] stature is very thin. There’s no way he could have been confused for a man,” Moore instructed “GMA3.”

An undated photograph of 11-year-old Aderrien Murry is noticed right here. Courtesy Family of Aderrien Murry

“We’re demanding justice,” Moore stated. “We want immediate termination. We want prosecution and we want the family to get some answers.”

The Indianola police didn’t straight away reply to ABC News’ request for remark.

ABC News’ Alyssa Acquavella and Felicia Biberica contributed to this record.