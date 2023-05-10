Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Mom, boyfriend found guilty in ‘monstrous’ killing of 10-year-old boy

LOS ANGELES – A Lancaster woman and her boyfriend have been found guilty of first degree murder and torture in the death of her 10-year-old son, Anthony Avalos. Heather Maxine Barron and Kareem Ernesto Leiva also face two counts of child abuse involving the boy’s half-siblings. The judge found them guilty of murder involving the infliction of torture. Evidence showed they both actively prevented Anthony from access to liquids and vigiliantly watched him to make sure he couldn’t get any. Anthony was found to be deeply malnourished, dehydrated and with severe head trauma. Leiva and Barron could be sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole on April 25.

