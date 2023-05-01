MLB planning Mexico City return in 2024 with Astros to face NL opponent, per report

The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres performed a historical two-game sequence in Mexico City over the weekend, marking the primary regular-season MLB video games in the rustic’s greatest town and capital. According to a couple of stories, it used to be a a success weekend for baseball and MLB has already introduced plans to return subsequent season, the place the Houston Astros will take at the Colorado Rockies at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú.

The collection of groups for the following sequence make sense for geographical and logistical causes. The Astros are some of the groups closest in proximity to Mexico City and are these days one of the a success franchises of the decade. The Rockies, alternatively, are used to taking part in in top altitude which makes them an ideal are compatible for taking part in on the increased Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú.

The two-game sequence used to be now not with out some problems, alternatively. On Saturday, the Padres beat the Giants 16-11 in a recreation the place the groups mixed for 11 house runs from 10 other gamers. Some of the house runs, together with a shot from Fernando Tatis Jr, have been hit in some way that they didn’t resemble house runs. There used to be additionally a subject with how the baseballs in the humidor have been treated prior to the sport, which affected their efficiency.

Thankfully, those problems have been mounted on Sunday for a extra standard MLB recreation, which noticed the Padres come from in the back of to safe a 6-4 victory. Both video games noticed near-capacity attendances of 20,000 other people, and lots of in attendance praised the gorgeous stadium and the scrumptious meals choices.

With a a success weekend in the books, MLB’s plans to additional extend and internationalize the game, and Mexico City being inside of reasonably shut distance to many MLB houses, it makes absolute best sense to proceed this sequence in the longer term.