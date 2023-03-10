MLB free agency: Marlins, veteran first baseman Yuli Gurriel agree to contract, per report

The Miami Marlins and free agent first baseman Yuli Gurriel have agreed on a freelance, reports Ken Rosenthal. Terms of the deal were not straight away recognized and it is most likely the deal is pending a bodily.

Gurriel, 38, spent the first seven seasons of his MLB occupation — after defecting from Cuba — with the Houston Astros, profitable two World Series titles, a Gold Glove and a batting name within the procedure.

Last season, Gurriel hit .242/.288/.360 (84 OPS+) with 40 doubles, 8 house runs, 53 RBI, 53 runs, 8 stolen bases and -0.3 WAR. He seemed like the Gurriel of previous within the playoffs, regardless that, collecting hits in 9 of the 12 video games with 5 of the ones video games being multi-hit efforts en path to a .347 moderate along side two house runs.

For no matter explanation why, Gurriel has an even-odd factor going presently in his occupation. That is, he had nice seasons in 2017, 2019 (together with 31 homers and 104 RBI) and 2021 (together with an AL-best .319 moderate) whilst he had down years in 2018 and particularly 2020 and 2022.

The Marlins will probably be hoping the fad continues.

After obtaining 2022 AL batting champ Luis Arraez, the Marlins are set to play him at 2d base and transfer Jazz Chisholm to heart box in an try to maximize offense. Garrett Cooper was once slotted because the first baseman with Jorge Soler at DH. It’ll be fascinating to see how they plan to combine Gurriel in. They may play Soler within the outfield with Cooper at DH, regardless that the nook outfield spots appear inquisitive about Avisail Garcia and Bryan De La Cruz. Most importantly, it is some other upside bat to the combination on a group that ranked lifeless closing within the National League in runs and slugging closing season.