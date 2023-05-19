MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks, lineups, strategy, advice for May 19, 2023





Will taking a time off have any destructive have an effect on on Ronald Acuna Jr.’s efficiency? The Atlanta Braves outfielder has been on hearth in recent times, hitting a house run in each and every of the ultimate 4 consecutive video games ahead of the staff had a time off on Thursday. As they start a three-game collection towards the Mariners on Friday, daily Fantasy baseball gamers are questioning whether or not Acuna Jr. will take care of his place as some of the best gamers within the MLB DFS participant pool on websites like FanDuel or DraftKings.

While Acuna Jr. nonetheless has a couple of extra video games to visit equivalent the report set by way of most effective 3 different gamers in MLB historical past with 8 consecutive sport house runs, he has for sure been a best select for daily Fantasy baseball gamers all season. In reality, by way of together with him of their MLB DFS lineups, Acuna Jr. has helped gamers build up their odds of successful giant. With an OPS of one.050 in his present monster season, Acuna Jr. these days leads baseball.

For the ones taking a look to publish their MLB DFS choices for Friday, you need to to try SportsLine and get professional advice from the daily Fantasy professional Mike McClure. McClure has gained greater than $2 million in his occupation via daily Fantasy sports activities. As a best MLB DFS participant, his proprietary projection type takes into account elements akin to matchups and up to date effects when simulating each and every sport 10,000 instances. This lets in him to find the most efficient values on each website.

In his most up-to-date research for May 19, 2023, McClure has recognized Royals catcher Salvador Perez as one in all his best MLB DFS choices for Friday. With a present batting reasonable of .309 and an OPS of one.052 in May, Perez has been in particular spectacular in recent times, scoring two house runs in simply 13 occupation at-bats towards White Sox projected starter Michael Kopech. As a seven-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger winner, Perez led all catchers in house runs in 2020 and 2021. This season he’s off to any other sturdy energy get started, these days rating 2d for catchers with 9 house runs, simply at the back of the Braves’ Sean Murphy.

McClure additionally recommends rostering Astros 3rd baseman Alex Bregman for daily Fantasy baseball gamers. Bregman just lately had an implausible collection towards the Cubs, scoring 5 hits, two house runs, 5 RBIs, and 5 runs scored. He has a occupation slash line towards left-handed pitching of .293/.388/.519 and is anticipated to do neatly towards the suffering Athletics.

For extra insights on best MLB DFS choices and daily Fantasy baseball technique, head to SportsLine nowadays and uncover McClure’s whole participant pool and choices for FanDuel and DraftKings. You may just probably strike it giant with MLB DFS.



