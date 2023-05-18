MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks, lineups, strategy, advice for May 18, 2023





On Wednesday, baseball lovers witnessed one of the vital most enjoyable video games of the 2023 MLB season thus far. Three video games had dramatic walk-off endings, that includes standout performances via gamers just like the Mets’ Pete Alonso, the Blue Jays’ Danny Jansen, and the Astros’ Kyle Tucker. The query now could be whether or not those gamers and their groups can elevate this momentum into Thursday’s motion.

For daily Fantasy baseball gamers, Thursday gives a restricted participant pool with most effective six video games to imagine. One query on many gamers’ minds is whether or not Alonso and Jansen will probably be sturdy DFS performs once more on websites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Fortunately, SportsLine daily Fantasy professional Mike McClure is right here along with his MLB DFS advice, technique and projections. McClure, a multiple-time DFS millionaire, makes use of his proprietary projection style to simulate every recreation 10,000 occasions, factoring in elements similar to matchups and up to date effects.

McClure’s best selections for Thursday come with Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander ($4,700 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel), who has been one of the vital constant hitters in baseball this month with a minimum of one hit in 14 of 17 video games in May and a .339/.400/.610 slash line. Another sturdy selection is Rays outfielder Josh Lowe, who has rebounded from a coarse 2022 season with a .300/.364/.608 slash line and 8 house runs via 35 video games. McClure notes that Lowe’s left-handed bat must be in particular efficient in opposition to the Mets’ right-handed pitching.

- Advertisement -

In addition to those selections, McClure is focused on an undervalued participant who he believes is about for a powerful efficiency on Thursday. To see who it’s and get McClure’s entire participant pool and selections for FanDuel and DraftKings, head to SportsLine now.



