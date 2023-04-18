Missy Bevers was once making plans to show a health elegance at the morning of April 18, 2016, when she was once discovered lifeless.

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — On April 19, 2016, Missy Bevers arrived on the Creekside Church in Midlothian round 4:30 a.m. to arrange for a health elegance she was once instructing.

Thirty mins later, her scholars walked in to seek out Bevers lifeless.

The case spawned 1000’s of pointers, however few forged leads, and nonetheless, seven years later, Bevers’ murder stays unsolved, in line with Midlothian government.

No arrests. No suspects. No individuals of hobby named.

Bevers, a 45-year-old mom of 3, died of puncture wounds to her head and chest, officers stated. Few different information about her killing were launched during the years.

Midlothian police Chief Carl Smith instructed WFAA in 2021 that investigators have launched lots of the information in regards to the case, together with the surveillance video of an individual in tactical tools throughout the church when Bevers was once killed. But Smith additionally stated police are nonetheless protective some proof, as it might assist them down the street when an arrest is made.

Through the years, detectives have interviewed and re-interviewed witnesses and traveled out of the state, or even abroad, for some interviews.

But no breaks within the case have took place.

In the interim, a billboard remains posted in Ellis County, that includes Bevers’ image and inquiring for Crime Stoppers pointers: “Help find her killer!”

Here’s the entirety we all know in regards to the case:

Who was once Missy Bevers?

Bevers, a 45-year-old mom of 3 daughters, was once married to Brandon Bevers, and the circle of relatives lived in Red Oak, east of Midlothian. She had in the past been a instructor who labored with scholars with particular wishes. On the day of her killing, she was once instructing a Camp Gladiator boot camp health elegance at Creekside Church of Christ in Midlothian.

When was once Bevers killed?

Bevers arrived at Creekside Church of Christ round 4:30 a.m. on April 18, 2016, to arrange for her health elegance. When her scholars arrived for the 5 a.m. elegance, they discovered her lifeless.

How did Bevers die?

Bevers died of puncture wounds to her head and chest, officers made up our minds. Investigators have no longer stated in the event that they know what form of weapon was once utilized in Bevers’ killing.

What in regards to the particular person on video throughout the church?

Police stated an individual dressed in SWAT-like tactical clothes was once observed on surveillance video vandalizing the church for approximately half-hour earlier than Bevers arrived. Investigators launched the video in hopes that any individual would acknowledge the individual’s unique stroll.

Analysis estimated the peak of the individual – from the highest in their headwear – to be about 5-foot-8, police stated. As for the tools, police don’t seem to be certain if it was once unique.

The particular person at the video additionally perceived to have a novel stroll, with their toes grew to become outward, “more predominantly on the right foot,” police stated. Investigators are focused on other folks “who fall within or near this height range, and have a similar walk or gait or may have had a similar walk or gait” on the time of the Bevers’ killing. Police famous that it is conceivable the individual’s distinctive stroll was once brought about via a short lived situation.

Police stated the suspect used a pry bar to spoil glass and open a facet door on the church, which failed to have an alarm. Outside surveillance cameras on the church were not operating on the time.

Police have no longer been in a position to decide if the individual at the church surveillance video was once a person or a woman.

Was there a gun discovered on the scene?

Yes, nevertheless it was once inside of Bevers’ car on the church and investigators showed it belonged to her and was once no longer utilized in her demise.

What in regards to the car observed close to the church?

Surveillance video at a industry close to the church confirmed a car within the parking zone within the hours earlier than Bevers was once killed. Investigators described the car as a 2010-2012 Nissan Altima or 2010-2012 Infiniti G37.

Police stated the car was once observed riding slowly across the industry, with its lighting turning on and off. The motive force parked in brief, earlier than leaving the parking zone.

How many pointers have police gained?

Thousands, in general, during the years, particularly after the discharge of the surveillance video appearing an individual within the church. None, on the other hand, have panned out.

(*7*) Midlothian Chief Carl Smith instructed WFAA in 2021. “I will tell you that we have not rule out or confirmed one path or the other.”

Ellis County Crime Stoppers remains to be fielding pointers at the Bevers case. Callers can succeed in their hotline at 972-937-7297.