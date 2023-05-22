Missouri man freed 28 years after wrongful murder conviction





Lamar Johnson, a man who has spent nearly 28 years in prison for a murder he insists he did not commit, had his conviction overturned by a Missouri judge on Tuesday. Circuit Judge David Mason ordered Johnson’s release, stating that there needed to be “reliable evidence of actual innocence” to support keeping someone in prison for a crime they did not commit. Johnson’s legal team was overjoyed, and his lead attorney spoke out against the state attorney general’s office, stating that they were willing to allow Johnson to remain incarcerated despite compelling evidence proving his innocence. Johnson plans to spend time reconnecting with his loved ones and enjoying experiences that were taken from him, all while continuing to fight for criminal justice reform. His case highlights the flaws in the legal system and advocates for reform to prevent similar injustices from happening.

