Mississippi State LB Nathaniel Watson, SEC’s second-leading tackler, arrested on suspicion of DUI charge

According to information from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson used to be arrested on suspicion of using underneath the affect on Saturday. Watson, who end 2nd within the SEC remaining season with 113 general tackles (simply at the back of his teammate and linebacker counterpart Jett Johnson), has been a key participant for the group.

Mississippi State trainer Zach Arnett has said that the group is “aware of the matter and are continuing to gather information.” This is the second one time Watson has been arrested after becoming a member of Mississippi State; in 2018, he used to be charged with criminal attack and more than a few different site visitors violations following a side road racing incident. Despite this, he nonetheless joined the Bulldogs for the 2018 season, all through which he redshirted after showing in two video games.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Watson had his step forward season in 2021, and in 2022 he seemed in all 13 video games with 12 begins. Alongside Jett Johnson, who had 115 general tackles, the gamers have mixed for just about 400 general tackles during the last two seasons. Watson, a sixth-year senior, has elected to go back for the 2023 season and his ultimate yr of collegiate eligibility.