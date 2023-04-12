Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Missing woman rescued from submerged Jeep, Texas police say | National News

JEFFERSON (AP) — Law enforcement in east Texas say a lacking woman used to be rescued from a submerged car, and brought to a close-by health facility. A neighborhood sheriff’s place of work says in a social media post {that a} fisherman reported a Jeep in Lake O’ the Pines Friday. The post says the woman used to be found out as efforts to take away the car from the water had been starting and used to be rescued through the fisherman, wrecker carrier employees and deputies. The sheriff’s place of work says the woman were reported lacking from Longview, about 20 miles south of the lake. The woman’s identify and situation weren’t launched, and native regulation enforcement businesses declined to remark early Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This subject material will not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed with out permission.

