Missing Titanic submersible: What to know about the 5 passengers

Hamish Harding, one in every of the 5 folks aboard a submersible lacking close to the Titanic ruin, is not any stranger to exploration.

Harding circumnavigated the Earth in 2019, he mentioned on Facebook. He made a dive in 2021 to the inner most level on earth, Challenger Deep, in the Mariana Trench. And he traveled into area closing 12 months aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard.

Now he is one in every of 5 passengers aboard the lacking OceanGate Inc. vacationer submersible, for which the U.S. Coast Guard and others have introduced a round-the-clock seek.

- Advertisement -

This symbol courtesy of Dirty Dozen Productions displays the 4 a.m. get started of the RMS Titanic Expedition Mission 5 on the morning of June 18, 2023. Dirty Dozen Productions/AFP by the use of Getty Images

“Our entire focus is on the wellbeing of the crew and every step possible is being taken to bring the five crew members back safely,” OceanGate mentioned as a part of an emailed commentary.

- Advertisement -

The submersible, which closing pinged in a location shut to the Titanic ruin, used to be designed with existence beef up to maintain 5 staff participants for 96 hours.

Here’s what we know about the folks onboard.

Hamish Harding

This symbol courtesy of Dirty Dozen Productions displays Hamish Harding forward of the 4 a.m. get started of the RMS Titanic Expedition Mission 5 on the morning of June 18, 2023. - Advertisement - Dirty Dozen Productions/AFP by the use of Getty Images

Harding, a British businessman and chairman of Action Aviation, previewed his dive to see the Titanic shipwreck in a Facebook post.

“Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023,” he posted on Sunday. “A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow.”

Shahzada and Suleman Dawood

Shahzada Dawood is vice president of Engro Corporation Limited, a sprawling trade headquartered in Karachi, Pakistan. Suleman Dawood is his son, the circle of relatives mentioned in a commentary.

“Our son Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, had embarked on a journey to visit the remnants of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean. As of now, contact has been lost with their submersible craft and there is limited information available,” the Dawood circle of relatives mentioned.

The commentary endured: “A rescue effort that is being jointly led by multiple government agencies and deep-sea companies is underway to reestablish contact with the submersible and bring them back safely. We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety while granting the family privacy at this time. The family is well looked after and are praying to Allah for the safe return of their family members.”

This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.

ABC News’ Matt Foster, Miles Cohen, Mark Guarino Emily Shapiro, Peter Charalambous and Sam Sweeney contributed to this tale.