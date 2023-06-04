Missing Texas father Colby Richards found in The Woodlands

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has introduced that Colby Richards, who have been reported lacking, has been found secure in The Woodlands space, particularly, at Research Forest Drive and Kuykendahl Road. Medical workforce from the Montgomery County Health Department in addition to the psychological well being unit of the MCSO are lately comparing Richards’ situation. An interview with Richards in regards to the cases of his disappearance might be performed at a later date in keeping with the discharge.