Missing Texas boy: Grandmother of Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez speaks

In an interview with WFAA, the mummy of Cindy Rodriguez-Singh stated she desires her daughter held answerable for Noel’s disappearance.

EVERMAN, Texas — Nearly a month has handed for the reason that investigation into 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez’s disappearance started.

- Advertisement - Noel’s maternal grandmother spoke out solely with WFAA about her daughter and the investigation.

Cindy Rodriguez-Singh’s mom, who’s Spanish-speaking and requested to not be recognized or named because of protection considerations, stated she desires justice for her grandson.

“I’ve felt so much sadness… too much. I start to cry, he was a normal child,” she stated.

- Advertisement - The grandmother advised WFAA that Rodriguez-Singh complained concerning the kid’s bodily and developmental disabilities, referred to as him names, abused him and refused to provide him meals and water.

The grandmother stated when she realized her daughter, Noel’s stepfather Arshdeep Singh and different rapid members of the family flew out of the rustic final month, she used to be full of anger.

“She killed him. That’s why she fled,” Noel’s grandmother stated. “I need her introduced again so she will let us know the place Noel is. Where is he? What used to be the explanation? He used to be a boy who didn’t deserve the unhealthy fortune she gave him. He used to be an blameless kid. Poor boy.”

- Advertisement - Everman police imagine Noel is most likely useless and investigators are nonetheless accumulating knowledge thru seek warrants. On Tuesday, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer advised WFAA that investigators bought new knowledge that experience allowed them to spot further other people Noel’s mom and stepfather communicated with earlier than they flew out of the rustic.

Investigators at the moment are interviewing the ones people, Spencer stated.

Searches for Noel’s frame are anticipated to occur once more later this week, most likely throughout the weekend, Spencer stated. Searches have been intended to occur final weekend, however investigators held off as a way to accumulate extra knowledge and pinpoint particular seek places, the executive stated.

Throughout the investigation, Everman police have stated Cindy’s landlord, Charles Parson, isn’t a suspect within the case and is cooperating with the investigation. Parson lived in the principle area, whilst Rodriguez-Singh’s circle of relatives lived in his yard’s transformed shed.

In a prior interview with WFAA, Parson stated he believed Noel used to be in Mexico along with his organic father. Everman police have since decided that isn’t the case.

“That man knows everything. Everything,” the grandmother stated.

For years, Rodriguez-Singh’s 3 oldest kids had been below their grandmother’s care. Noel’s grandmother stated she raised the 3 oldest kids as her personal and that Rodriguez-Singh had substance abuse problems.

In 2020, Rodriguez-Singh’s kids went to Child Protective Services, together with Noel.

The grandmother advised WFAA on the time that she felt not able to tackle extra kids because of her age and fight with most cancers. However, she stated in a while, when Noel’s mom complained about him, his grandmother presented to take him, however Rodriguez-Singh wouldn’t let her.

The grandmother advised police that Noel’s mom incessantly described him as evil, possessed and he or she believed he would hurt her new child twins.

Through tears, the grandmother stated Rodriguez-Singh’s statements concerning the younger boy have been utterly false.