Missing Stamford man Errol Whyte found dead in Westport

STAMFORD, Conn. — Police are looking forward to check effects after discovering the frame of a lacking Stamford man.
Sixty-three-year-old Errol Whyte disappeared Dec. 29, 2022. He was once remaining observed leaving his son’s house in Bridgeport.
The subsequent day, Whyte’s SUV was once found parked alongside I-95 in Westport.
This week, his frame was once found floating in a retention pond in Westport.
The clinical examiner says additional trying out is had to resolve the reason and method of demise.