STAMFORD, Conn. — Police are looking forward to check effects after discovering the frame of a lacking Stamford man.

Sixty-three-year-old Errol Whyte disappeared Dec. 29, 2022. He was once remaining observed leaving his son’s house in Bridgeport.

The subsequent day, Whyte’s SUV was once found parked alongside I-95 in Westport.

This week, his frame was once found floating in a retention pond in Westport.

The clinical examiner says additional trying out is had to resolve the reason and method of demise.