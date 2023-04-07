Friday, April 7, 2023
Missing Stamford man Errol Whyte found dead in Westport

By accuratenewsinfo
STAMFORD, Conn. — Police are looking forward to check effects after discovering the frame of a lacking Stamford man.

Sixty-three-year-old Errol Whyte disappeared Dec. 29, 2022. He was once remaining observed leaving his son’s house in Bridgeport.

The subsequent day, Whyte’s SUV was once found parked alongside I-95 in Westport.

READ MORE: Police investigating “suspicious disappearance” of 63-year-old Errol Whyte in Connecticut

This week, his frame was once found floating in a retention pond in Westport.

The clinical examiner says additional trying out is had to resolve the reason and method of demise.

