Monday, April 3, 2023
Missing: Serenity Frazier – Dallas, Texas

Frazier is a Black lady who was once was once ultimate observed dressed in multi-colour Christmas pajamas. She was once additionally sporting a blue crossbody handbag.

Police additionally say Frazier is 5 ft 3 inches tall and weighs about 100 kilos.

Anyone with any information about Frazier’s whereabouts is requested to name police at 911 or 214-671-4268.

Frazier’s case is being documented as case quantity 055848-2023.

