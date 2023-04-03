Frazier is a Black lady who was once was once ultimate observed dressed in multi-colour Christmas pajamas. She was once additionally sporting a blue crossbody handbag.
Police additionally say Frazier is 5 ft 3 inches tall and weighs about 100 kilos.
Anyone with any information about Frazier’s whereabouts is requested to name police at 911 or 214-671-4268.
Frazier’s case is being documented as case quantity 055848-2023.
1/2
The Dallas Police Department is calling for the general public’s help in finding the Critical Missing-Serenity Frazier.
Persons with information are requested to name the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268. This is documented on case quantity 055848-2023. pic.twitter.com/T3ptTH6URV
— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 3, 2023
tale by means of Source link