Missing pregnant Florida teen found dead in Alabama – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

(CNN) – A pregnant Florida teen was once found dead in Alabama early Wednesday, precisely per week after her circle of relatives reported her lacking.

Right now, information about a cause and the way 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley were given from Jackson County, Florida to a box in Dothan, Alabama are restricted.

Authorities say Gilley seems to were shot, although an authentic reason behind demise isn’t but identified.

The guy accused of killing her is in custody, and can keep in Alabama until investigators uncover proof that the crime came about in every other state.

Marquis McCloud, 33, is charged with capital homicide all over a kidnapping.

He reportedly has a legal historical past going again years, to no less than 2008 when he was once a teen.

If convicted of capital homicide, a jury would sentence McCloud to lifestyles with out parole or the demise penalty.

