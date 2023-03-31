Missing Everman, Texas 6-year-old boy: Police search property

Everman Police dug up a concrete patio on the house of the owner who hopes officials can to find lacking 6-year-old Noel Rodriquez-Alvarez.

EVERMAN, Texas — The landlord of the mum of a lacking boy in Everman, Texas needs not anything greater than for police to search out him once imaginable.

"But be honest with you, I wish I knew where he was. I'd go get him," stated Charles Parson.

Parson has been like a grandfather to lacking 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez Alvarez. He gave the kid’s mom a spot to stick in Everman manner earlier than the boy was once born — who’s now 1 of 10 kids.

But, Rodriguez-Alvarez hasn’t been noticed since ultimate yr.

Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer introduced an investigation on March 20, 2023, after circle of relatives reported that they had now not noticed Noel since November of 2022.

This week, the search integrated the usage of sonar era on Parson’s new concrete patio after a tip was once known as into the Everman Police Department. The cement for the patio is now partly dug up in search of the lacking 6-year-old.

Investigators additionally shared {that a} search canine indicated an inconsistency within the house of the patio, so police received a search warrant for the house.

On March 30, 2023, Parson stated Everman PD presented to place him in a lodge whilst they searched his house, however he refused the be offering. Investigators labored neatly into the night time, in step with Parson, slicing a part of the concrete slab.

But investigators discovered not anything to signify Rodriguez-Alvarez’s frame was once beneath the patio.

“He left in November,” Parson stated. “The patio was built less than a month ago, three weeks old. So, how could they be underneath the patio?”

Parson allowed Rodriguez-Alvarez’s mom Cindy Singh and her husband Arch Singh to are living within the shed in the back of his house together with her seven kids. He confirmed WFAA copies of the police search warrants for the shed.

The inside it’s now totally ransacked and out of order, with clothes scattered at the ground, dishes misplaced, outdated and discarded meals, and extra.

“Our investigators were very thorough with our search, but I can’t go into specific conditions prior to us going in,” stated Chief Spencer.

After Singh’s circle of relatives reported Noel lacking, the couple fled to Turkey with six of her kids. Parson advised WFAA that he does not imagine Cindy Singh would ever do the rest to harm Noel. He additionally shared pictures in their circle of relatives collage — appearing Arch and Cindy Singh and the youngsters smiling in pictures.

Still, as a result of police have now not been in a position to verify the 6-year-old’s whereabouts, each Arch and Cindy Singh are actually sought after through government.

“It’s abandoning or endangering a child, and it is a second degree felony. And we have warrants for both Cindy and Archie,” stated Chief Spencer.

The former landlord, known as grandfather through Noel and his siblings, additionally shared with WFAA the emotional have an effect on the boy’s disappearance has had on him in my view.

“It’s about to drive me up a wall,” Parson stated. “It’s really frustrating.”

During a news convention Friday, March 31, on the Everman Civic Center, Chief Spencer named off an inventory of native, state and federal legislation enforcement businesses now helping his division with the investigation.

“We are not going to continue to search anymore on that property unless new evidence arises or new information arises for us to go back,” Spencer stated. “I’m still not convinced that he’s deceased. We haven’t found any evidence to suggest that he’s deceased. And until I evidence, I’m not going to be convinced.”