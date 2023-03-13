Missing Dallas girl found in shed in North Carolina

Deputies stated the teenager met her alleged abductor – Jorge Comacho – on-line after which in particular person.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Investigators stated a lacking 13-year-old girl from the Dallas space used to be found Friday, greater than 1,000 miles away, locked in a shed in Davidson County, North Carolina.

Dallas police showed to WFAA that the teenager used to be situated in Lexington, N.C., which is set an hour north of Charlotte.

North Carolina government on Monday stated the teenager met her alleged abductor – Jorge Comacho – on-line after which in particular person.

“They discovered that the juvenile had been communicating with an adult male through social media chat platforms. The content of the chat was consistent with grooming and enticement, and he enticed her to leave the home where he picked her up in the (Dallas) area,” Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons stated at a news convention.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office labored with the FBI to trace down the place the teenager and suspect have been. Investigators stated they were given a tip about the place Comacho used to be and carried out a visitors forestall.

Simmons stated they found the girl locked in an outbuilding on Comacho’s assets alongside Linwood Southmont Road.

The girl used to be rescued and brought to an area sanatorium for remedy. She is now again house with circle of relatives, officers stated.

Comacho faces a number of fees, together with rape and indecent liberties with a kid, officers stated. He's in prison on greater than $1 million bond.

His first court docket look used to be set for Monday at 2 p.m.

Dallas police stated the investigation in the case used to be ongoing. They deferred inquiries to to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI in Dallas.

More information concerning the case used to be now not instantly to be had.