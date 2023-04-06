Missing 6-year-old Texas boy believed to be dead, warrant out for mother’s arrest: Police

The seek for a lacking 6-year-old Texas boy who hasn’t been observed since October is now a dying investigation, police stated Thursday, whilst vowing to to find his frame.

Texas government issued an endangered lacking individual alert overdue ultimate month for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez of Everman, a town within the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan house.

After carrying out interviews with households and investigating tales they consider his mom allegedly instructed to duvet for his disappearance, together with that she had bought him, “it has led to a very unfortunate, unimaginable, devastating conclusion that Noel is likely deceased,” Everman Police Chief C.W. Spencer stated at a press briefing Thursday.

In this symbol posted to the Twitter account of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez is proven. Texas Department of Public Safety

Noel used to be ultimate observed alive across the start of his dual sisters in October, “appearing unhealthy and malnourished,” in accordance to Spencer. In early November, his mom, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, implemented for passports for all of her kids except for for Noel, the police leader stated.

Around that point, Rodriguez-Singh “began trying to explain the disappearance of Noel … through various stories,” together with reportedly telling other people he used to be together with his organic father in Mexico, together with his aunt in Mexico or that Noel used to be bought to every other girl in a Fiesta Market automobile parking space, Spencer stated.

“Investigators have been able to disprove each one of these stories,” Spencer stated.

Family participants reportedly instructed police that Rodriguez-Singh used to be abusive and neglectful towards Noel, together with allegedly withholding meals and water “often” and on one instance hanging him within the face with a suite of keys, Spencer stated. She additionally “referred to him as evil, possessed or having a demon in him,” the police leader stated.

Rodriguez-Singh, her husband Arshdeep Singh and her six different kids are recently in India, Spencer stated. Warrants had been issued for the couple’s arrest at the legal rate of forsaking and endangering a kid, in accordance to the police leader.

“We want these fugitives arrested and extradited back to the United States so we can seek answers for the disappearance of Noel,” Spencer stated.

Everman Police Chief C.W. Spencer holds a press convention on April 6, 2023. WFAA

Investigators are actually carrying out restoration operations and arranged searches to to find Noel’s frame, the manager stated.

“Nobody is more committed, more determined or more eager to locate Noel than this investigative team,” Spencer stated.