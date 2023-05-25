Thursday, May 25, 2023
Missing 4-year-old Florida boy found safe in wooded area by helicopter pilot

Florida boy who wandered away from home found with family dog

Deputies found a boy who disappeared from his home Friday leaving his father in a scare. The boy was 150 yards away from his house and his family’s dog was with him.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla.UPDATE:

A 4-year-old boy who went missing in Brevard County on Friday has been found safe and uninjured.

Franklin Orwig III was found in a heavily wooded area by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit.

“Our helicopter pilot and tactical flight officer spotted the child in a heavily wooded area and was able to direct our search and rescue teams on the ground to his location,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in an update.

EARLIER STORY:

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a missing and endangered 4-year-old boy who vanished on Friday.

Franklin Orwig III was last seen around 8:52 a.m., outside his residence on Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa.

Franklin, who goes by “Frankie,” is 3’00″ tall, weighing 40 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black in color pajamas.


If you have any information or if you see Frankie, you are asked to please call Agent John Wigham of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-633-7162.

