Miss Manners: I wish customers would stop asking me about my red eye

Dear Miss Manners: I paintings in retail and feature handled all forms of other folks. Three years in the past, I had most cancers in my eye and had surgical procedure to regard it. When I am drained — which occurs when running retail hours in a dry, outdated construction — the rim of my eye will flip red.

I am annoyed with the no-boundaries form of customers, who frequently say to me, “Oh, your eye is so red!” or, “What’s wrong with your eye?” My eye is as just right as it’ll be. Is it suitable for me to mention to those customers, “It is none of your concern, and it is not contagious”? Or do you will have different tips? - Advertisement -

Suggestion No. 1 is that telling customers to thoughts their very own industry might not be just right for your online business. Miss Manners would believe, “It is not contagious,” to be rather sufficient.

Dear Miss Manners: Is it alright to ship out a statement after my son’s small wedding ceremony? I need to let family and friends know. Should I supply an deal with for playing cards?

You are in good fortune, as a result of there are conventional playing cards for simply that function. - Advertisement -

The formal announcement card is identical in wording to the marriage invitation, with the exception of that, as an alternative of claiming the hosts “request the pleasure of your company,” it says they “announce the marriage of.”

You may put the couple’s deal with at the envelope. Or that you must pass all out and enclose what was once as soon as referred to as an “at-home card.” This is a small visiting card with the couple’s names and deal with, and a date and then they would be visitable — probably after the marriage excursion.

Miss Manners will have to alert you that there shall be individuals who see this as a invoice, signifying {that a} provide is due. But then there are a large number of individuals who now imagine that any social understand is made for the aim of extracting cash and items. Pooh on them. - Advertisement -

Dear Miss Manners: My spouse and I incessantly pass out to dinner with a couple of different {couples}. The other halves are keen on sharing their meals with each and every different, buying and selling bites. The husbands are frequently requested to sign up for in.

I merely don’t like to take part on this. I really feel my causes are legitimate and no person else’s industry. However, when I decline, there are typically feedback from the other halves that seem to be designed to make me really feel delinquent as a result of my determination.

Other than agreeing to proportion, ceasing to dine with those other people or ordering sheep’s brains, is there some way for me to care for this that may cut back, if no longer get rid of, those impolite feedback?

Has the power to proportion meals come to this — that you’ll’t have a pleasant dinner out with no need to combat off predators?

You may say merely, “Please let me enjoy my meal.” But a type of other halves smartly sufficient (and it would be tricky to steer clear of ever consuming together with her) that Miss Manners would be expecting her to offer protection to you — possibly through pronouncing: “No, no, not the gentlemen. Let’s just keep it among ourselves.”