Minor earthquake shakes residents near New York City

“What it felt like was a mortar,” a New Jersey veteran described.

A small earthquake shook constructions around the New York metropolitan house Friday morning.

A 2.2 magnitude impacted the New York metropolitan house round 1:50 a.m., in line with the United States Geological Service.

The tremor struck south of Hastings-on-Hudson, a village in Westchester County about 10 miles north of New York City. There have been no preliminary reviews of wear and tear or accidents from the seismic job.

Residents in New York and New Jersey described the quake’s affect as dramatic and noticeable, despite the fact that it didn’t reason any injury.

Yonkers, NY, resident Sophia Balaj advised ABC News that the quake produced a noisy rumble for a couple of seconds, noticeable sufficient to suggested the entire contributors of the video name she was once on to invite every different in the event that they felt the similar shaking.

Englewood, NJ, resident Erica Diggs, an army veteran who finished two deployments to Iraq, in comparison the sensation of the earthquake to a mortar.

“What it felt like was a mortar, and what it sounded like was a mortar.” She later added the quake “gave me flashbacks of being in my trailer when I was in Iraq and the mortars would hit that close.”

White Plains, NY, resident Allison Solin added that her unfamiliarity with earthquakes as a New Yorker led to a couple panic in regards to the supply of the shaking that impacted her house.

“I was like, ‘That’s not wind,’” she advised ABC News. “And then I thought, oh my god, is there a bomb explosion nearby?”

Like Solin, many residents near New York City took to social media early Friday morning to invite if others had felt a equivalent shake.

Earthquakes near New York City are moderately unusual, despite the fact that the occasional tremor has impacted the area.

A 5.8 earthquake struck Virginia in 2011, sending noticeable tremors up the jap seaboard, together with New York City. Another 3.9 magnitude earthquake in 2010 off the coast of Southampton led to equivalent alarm for residents in New York.

The New York earthquake passed off the similar night as a considerably more potent 7.7 magnitude earthquake generated a small tsunami within the Pacific Ocean.