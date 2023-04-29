Minnesota woman who left newborn to die sentenced to prison

A Minnesota woman has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for leaving her newborn son to die at the banks of the Mississippi River 20 years in the past

REDWING, Minn. — A Minnesota woman who admitted to leaving her newborn son to die close to the Mississippi River 20 years in the past has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Jennifer Matter, of Belvidere Township outdoor Red Wing, was once sentenced Friday for second-degree homicide, KARE-TV reported. She pleaded in charge in January to leaving the child at the banks of the river in 2003.

She was once no longer arrested till May 10, 2022, after DNA proof tied her to the boy, government mentioned.

Prosecutors have mentioned the DNA proof additionally hyperlinks Matter to a toddler lady discovered useless by means of the Mississippi in 1999 however she has no longer been charged if that’s the case.

According to the felony grievance, Matter mentioned she was hoping any person would in finding the child boy alive after she left him.

Teenagers discovered the kid’s frame on Dec. 7, 2003, in Frontenac at the shore of Lake Pepin, a frame of water at the Mississippi River.