Minnesota Football earns a commitment from Illinois tight end Julian Johnson

The Under Armour All-America Camp Series is headed to Fortress Obetz, situated simply south of Columbus, on Sunday. This prevent at the excursion has constantly been filled with proficient gamers in previous years, and this yr will have to be no other.

Notably, the ability place team contains five-star Ohio State dedicate Mylan Graham, Top 150 prospect Nicholas Marsh at huge receiver, and Top 40 nationwide recruit cornerback Aaron Scott. In the 2025 elegance, five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, four-star defensive backs Dorian Brew, and Alex Graham are scheduled to wait.

The linemen get started the day without work, with Ohio State dedicate Marc Nave, Michigan dedicate Ben Roebuck, Cincinnati dedicate Jake Wheelock, and Miami (Ohio) dedicate Jacob Schorsch a number of the notable offensive linemen. There also are a number of 2025s with gives provide together with Raphael Greene, Parker Harden, Antonio Johnson, Tucker Kattus, Kage Payne, and Cameron Herron. On the line of defense, there are standouts like four-star Brian Robinson and Pittsburgh dedicate Francis Brewu. Ohio potentialities Javon Hammonds, Elijah King, and Dominic Kirks also are bearing in mind Power Five gives. In the 2025 elegance, Bobby Kanka and Tyrone Burrus, Damien Shanklin also are bearing in mind primary gives.

The linebackers come with Ohio State dedicate Garrett Stover and fellow four-star Jeremiah Beasley. Other notable linebackers come with Montele Johnson and Jasen Kelly, who are available in with Power Five gives. Four-star Justin Hill and Denim Cook also are notable within the 2025 crop. The working backs are led by way of a number of Ohioans, together with Ohio State athlete dedicate Sam Williams-Dixon, productive backs Diore Hubbard and Tito Glass, and Cortez Stone from Louisville, who is likely one of the higher 2025s attending.

The quarterback team contains Kansas dedicate Isaiah Marshall, Colorado dedicate Danny O’Neil, and Ethan Grunkemeyer, who is thinking about Penn State, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Northwestern, amongst others. Notable 2025s on this team come with Tavien St. Clair and Ryan Montgomery.

The pass-catchers come with some proficient tight ends like LSU dedicate Tayvion Galloway, Jack Sammarco, who simply gained a mini-offer run, and standout 2025s Luka Gilbert and Brock Schott. The defensive backs are led by way of four-star Brauntae Johnson, who some colleges take a look at on offense as neatly, four-star Koy Beasley, Terhyon Nichols, Jalen Todd, and Jamir Benjamin. Notre Dame dedicate Karson Hobbs may be scheduled to compete. The 2025s on this team come with Desmond Straughton and Top247 prospect Mark Zackery, who’s lately experiencing a robust spring supply run.

Aside from the gamers discussed above, different proficient potentialities anticipated to compete come with Michigan’s 2024 Tashi Braceful and 2025s Antwon Thomas and Kamren Flowers. There also are some spectacular 2026 potentialities, together with quarterback Nathan Bernhard, offensive lineman Khalief Canty, huge receiver Chris Henry Jr., and defensive backs Elbert Hill and AJ Marks, who all have primary gives and are a number of the most sensible potentialities within the area for his or her elegance.

Lastly, in a wonder inclusion, a number of 2027 potentialities can be competing, together with working again Isaiah Garrett, who already has gives and severe passion, and quarterback RJ Day, who competed within the just lately held Elite 11 with the older team and is the son of Ohio State head trainer Ryan Day.

For complete protection and reside updates from the development, keep tuned to 247Sports.