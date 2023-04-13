Minneapolis to pay $8.9M over Chauvin’s actions before Floyd

The town of Minneapolis agreed Thursday to pay just about $9 million to settle court cases filed via two individuals who mentioned former police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into their necks years before he used the similar transfer to kill George Floyd.

John Pope Jr. will obtain $7.5 million and Zoya Code will obtain $1.375 million. The settlements had been introduced throughout a gathering of the Minneapolis City Council.

Both court cases stemmed from arrests in 2017 — 3 years before Chauvin killed Floyd throughout an arrest captured on video that sparked protests international, brought on a countrywide counting on racial injustice and forced a Minneapolis Police Department overhaul. The court cases said that if the town had acted faster to self-discipline Chauvin, “history could have been stopped from repeating itself with George Floyd.”

Bob Bennett, the lawyer for Pope and Code, famous in a commentary that different officials failed to interfere or record Chauvin, and police leaders allowed Chauvin to stay running even if they’d video proof from frame cameras of his wrongdoing. He mentioned the video is predicted to be launched quickly.

“The easy thing is to blame Chauvin for everything,” Bennett mentioned. “The important thing that the video shows is that none of those nine to a dozen officers at the scene ever reported it, ever tried to stop it. They violated their own policy and really any sense of humanity.”

Bennett said police leaders could have fired Chauvin, but ignored the evidence “until George Floyd was murdered.”

Council member Elliott Payne said hoped the settlements “bring some closure to this era and is a stark reminder of the work we have lying ahead.” He agreed with Bennett’s assessment that it was “an institution problem.”

Code, who has a history of homelessness and mental health problems, was arrested in June 2017 after she allegedly tried to strangle her mother with an extension cord. Pope was 14 in September 2017 when, according to his lawsuit, Chauvin subjected him to excessive force while responding to a domestic assault report.

Both lawsuits named Chauvin and several other officers. The lawsuits alleged police misconduct, excessive force, and racism — Pope and Code are Black; Chauvin is white. They also said the city knew that Chauvin had a record of misconduct but didn’t stop him. Criminal charges in both cases were eventually dropped.

The lawsuits said body camera recordings showed Chauvin used many of the same tactics on Pope and Code that he used on Floyd. Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison on a state murder charge in 2021 for killing Floyd by pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. The city also paid $27 million to Floyd’s family.

Code’s lawsuit said she was in handcuffs when Chauvin slammed her head to the ground and pinned his knee on the back of her neck for 4 minutes and 41 seconds. A second officer didn’t intervene and a responding police sergeant approved the force, the lawsuit stated.

Pope’s lawsuit said his mother was drunk when she called police because she was upset that he and his 16-year-old sister left their cellphone chargers plugged in, leading to a physical confrontation. It alleged Chauvin struck Pope in the head with a large metal flashlight at least four times. It says he then put Pope in a chokehold before pinning him to the floor and putting his knee on Pope’s neck.

“Chauvin would proceed to hold John in this prone position for more than fifteen minutes, all while John was completely subdued and not resisting,” the complaint alleged. “Over those minutes, John repeatedly cried out that he could not breathe.”

The complaint alleged that at least eight other officers did nothing to intervene. It said Chauvin did not mention in his report that he had hit Pope with his flashlight, nor did he mention pinning Pope for so long. Chauvin’s sergeant reviewed and approved his report and use of force “despite having firsthand knowledge that the report was false and misleading,” the lawsuit alleged.

Chauvin admitted to many of Pope’s allegations when he pleaded guilty in December 2021 to federal charges for violating the civil rights of both Floyd and Pope. He was sentenced in July to 21 years on those charges.

Chauvin is serving his sentences in a federal prison in Arizona.

