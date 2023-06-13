Minibus slams into parked pickup truck killing 15 in Southern Egypt

Egyptian government say a dashing minibus slammed into a parked pickup truck in Southern Egypt killing no less than 15 folks

CAIRO — A dashing minibus slammed into a pickup truck parked at the aspect of a wilderness highway in Southern Egypt on Tuesday, killing no less than 15 folks, government stated.

The deadly crash came about at the jap financial institution of the Nile River close to the Egyptian the town of al-Saff, more or less 34 miles south of the capital, Cairo, Egypt’s Interior Ministry stated. Two ladies have been additionally injured in the coincidence and later taken to medical institution, it stated.

The minibus used to be using at an “excessive” pace when the crash took place and the pickup truck driving force, who survived the coincidence, used to be detained for wondering, in step with the ministry’s commentary. An investigation is underway to determine the “causes and circumstances” in the back of the coincidence, it added.

Fatal visitors injuries are recurrent in the North African nation. In May, a passenger bus slammed into a slowly shifting truck on a freeway in southwestern Egypt, killing no less than 17 folks. In February, six folks have been killed when a pickup truck and a minibus collided close to Egypt’s jap town of Ismailia.

Accidents are frequently the results of badly maintained roads, deficient enforcement of visitors rules and reckless using which kill hundreds of folks annually.