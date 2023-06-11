Min Yoongi aka Suga says he likes Bollywood; Desi ARMY shares Bangtan edits with Indian music [Check Reactions]

BTS member Min Yoongipopularly referred to as Suga has been traveling other international locations puts as his albumD-Day releasedjust a few weeks in the past. And latelyBTS Suga is in Thailon excursion itself. The singer music composer did his live performance got here again to talk with the BTS ARMY on-line. And whilst consuming chatting along the ARMYshe talked in regards to the Indian BTS ARMY Bollywood. Yesyou learn that proper! And naturallythe Desi BTS ARMY goes to head bonkers with Min Yoongi’s this revelation.

Min Yoongi aka BTS Suga mentions Indian BTS ARMY Bollywood in his are living

Suga’s continue to exist Weverse goes viral in leisure news. Min Yoongi have been studying up at the feedback during which ARMYs were commenting on the entire puts they would like him to discuss with. Suga learn India first. He mentioned how he actually sought after to accomplish in India. And when the excursion dates had been introduced for the BTS tourthey had been additionally making an allowance for India as an possibility. Howeverdue to COVIDthey needed to cancel the similar.

Suga went on so as to add that he has heard that a large number of Indian ARMYs are supporting BTS from India. And he went on so as to add that he is partial to Indian motion pictures. YesBTS ARMY we have now received at existence as a result of Min Yoongi likes Indian motion pictures. “I love Bollywood films,” the interpretation of his message learn.

Desi BTS ARMY is going berserk with Suga’s giant revelation

Wellit is most effective herbal for the Desi BTS ARMY to have fun at this time. They were sharing a large number of Bangtan Boys’ edits with some desi music in it the tweets are healthy. From common Bollywood songs to dhol beats what notthe Desi BTS ARMY is imagining BTS in India already. Check out their tweets beneath:

“Indiai’ve heard there are lot of ARMYs,supporting us from india. I like indian movies & really like bollywood films” First Jimin bringing up 3 idiots,Koo vibing to nattu nattu & now Yoongi bringing up Bollywoodthis is our cue to start out saving ?pic.twitter.com/g8BZaeu5wZ — BANGTAN DELIGHT ¹⁰ Take Two Today (@Lovly_mochitwin) June 112023

you may also be like yoongi watch bollywood motion pictures! listed here are a few of my private favorites: om shanti om (sillya vintage)lagaan (extra seriousincredible soundtrack)zindagi na milegi dobara (buddies highway go back and forth!)3 idiots (famousjimin likes it)badhaai do (homosexual) https://t.co/iOJLGfBBR6 — military movie membership (@0613frames) June 112023

JIMIN WATCHED THREE IDIOTS

JUNGKOOK DANCED AND SANG NAATU NAATU

YOONGI LOVES BOLLYWOOD INDIAN ARMYS THE TOUR DOESNT LOOKS SO FAR — tani⁷ (@stopbeingdelulu) June 112023

yoongi mentioned he likes bollywood ?? time to herald the bts desi schedule edits pic.twitter.com/nG6es0l9JO — har⁷ festa ? take two (@bufftansupremac) June 112023

YOONGI mentioned he needs to visit India he likes Bollywood motion pictures we’re getting that India excursion in 2026? — Shru⁷ (sluggish)?¹⁰ (@bangtinyboyys) June 112023

im sorry however i’ve to discuss haseen yoongi his zulfein……do y’all suppose he likes previous bollywood motion pictures too….pic.twitter.com/07b23Epw4z — flower⁷ ?¹⁰ (@tulipstfu) June 112023

yoongi: India. i’ve heard there are a large number of armys supporting us from india. guysi’m partial to indian movieslove the bollywood motion pictures.

???? pic.twitter.com/HOl3DA3fjC — ?? ʸє丅ⓐέ ✌★ (@minch_Vc) June 112023

Tannies observing Indian motion pictures being acquainted with bollywoodIndian military’s getting the popularity getting acknowledgedoh that excursion date is def taking place subsequent time. Someone must pinch me?pic.twitter.com/jrDWhzv752 — ⛧? ¹⁰ (@thvsgaze) June 112023

ME AFTER YOONGI SAID HE LIKES BOLLYWOOD:pic.twitter.com/TzuJGUcZjo — dijucee⁷ ᶠᵉˢᵗᵃ ²⁰²³ (@rmvsjk) June 112023

yoongi mentioned he loves indian moviesbollywood motion pictures that implies possibly those edits are not actually simply edits like yk????pic.twitter.com/ddkYpBlbEa — zoe⁷ ?¹⁰ (@barbiejunkoo) June 112023

Desi military twitter after yoongi discussed India Bollywood pic.twitter.com/ruXngD2zNb — tani⁷ (@stopbeingdelulu) June 112023

Yoongi observing Bollywood to suggest me like thisi realize it all.pic.twitter.com/BPn6cdQdo3 — KiKi⁷ ᶠᵉˢᵗᵃ ²⁰²³?⍤⃝? (@seokjinah070) June 112023

you simply can not fail to remember this if you end up speaking about bts × bollywood agendathis even got here on nationwide television?☝?pic.twitter.com/5yCpqph20c — zoe⁷ ?¹⁰ (@barbiejunkoo) June 112023

Yoongi mentioned that he has heard there are a large number of armys supporting them from india he’s partial to indian movieshe love the bollywood motion pictures?? I’m telling y’all he def watched 3 idiots even RRR with jungkook,atp that india excursion isn’t some distance awaypic.twitter.com/59pMInz3gi — sara⁷ ? (@ot7enthusiast) June 112023

He was once the ultimate particular person istg who I believed watched Bollywood pic.twitter.com/IPdqTGNhT4 — Ar. JONGUKKIE I AM LACTOSE INTOLERANT⁷2 (@namjoona9764ps2) June 112023

Me at this time as a result of yoongi mentioned he likes watches Bollywood motion pictures:

pic.twitter.com/oSZ001Pa6G — Timtim⁷ FESTA¹⁰ ? (@taesidedish) June 112023

Yoongi stomach dancing on Bollywood now not a some distance fetched DREAM ANYMORE pic.twitter.com/IhLNacuQUM — Ar. JONGUKKIE I AM LACTOSE INTOLERANT⁷2 (@namjoona9764ps2) June 112023

since yoongi mentioned he likes bollywood moviesim right here to convey again my favourite desi yoongi edit. pic.twitter.com/ImrfnwKHBY — r ?️ (@jokechiId) June 112023

Talking about BTS Indiathis isn’t the primary time BTS has mentioned coming to India. A few years agowhen BTS did an interview with an Indian outletBTS leaderKim Namjoon aka RM discussed how that they had been pondering of acting in India however their plans had been cancelled as COVID hit the arena. And nowARMYaim for 2025 the BTS X India live performance!

