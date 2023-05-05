Milwaukee police chase stolen Amazon van: video

- Advertisement -

A stolen Amazon van was involved in a Milwaukee police chase Friday afternoon, March 17. A 32-year-old man was arrested.

Police said it started near 65th and Lancaster around 1:35 p.m. The 32-year-old demanded the keys to the van from a delivery driver, got in and drove off.

Officers later spotted the van more than three miles away near 60th and Meinecke and tried to pull it over, but the man refused.

Viewer video showed the van drive over a boulevard near the Mitchell Park Domes and an officer throwing what appear to be stop sticks.

The chase ended near 27th and St. Paul when the man stopped in a gas station parking lot where he was arrested.

Surveillance video showed at least 10 officers surround the truck. A gas station employee told FOX6 News the officers had their guns drawn.

Criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney’s office.

Statement from Amazon spokesperson:

“We’re thankful the delivery driver involved is safe, and we’re cooperating with local law enforcement as they investigate.”