Milwaukee officer killed in shootout chasing robbery suspect on probation





Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, 37, was killed in a shootout while chasing a robbery suspect who had just been placed on probation on Monday. The incident occurred near 14th and Cleveland on the city’s south side early on Tuesday, Feb. 7. During a struggle with the suspect, identified as Terrell Thompson, Officer Jerving was shot. Thompson was later shot by Jerving and subsequently died at the scene. Officer Jerving had four years of service with the Milwaukee Police Department, and he had received an award for heroically providing lifesaving care to a shooting victim during extremely dangerous conditions. The officer had been a lifelong Milwaukee resident and had wanted to serve since he was 13. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson expressed his frustration, calling on the community to play an active role in combating gun violence. Common Council President Jose Perez echoed Johnson’s sentiments, stressing the importance of coming together to create a safer community. Mourners left flowers and other items outside Milwaukee Police District 4 to pay their respects to Officer Jerving. The Milwaukee Hoan Bridge was lit blue in his honour.

