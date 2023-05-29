Milt Larsen, a magician and TV author who co-founded Los Angeles’ famed Magic Castle in Hollywood, died Sunday in Los Angeles at the age of 92, Variety reported.

Larsen died of herbal motive, a consultant advised more than one media retailers.

In 1963, Larsen co-founded the Magic Castle, a world-famous personal membership for magicians in Los Angeles. He served as the president of Magic Castles, Inc. till his passing.

Larsen is survived through his spouse, Arlene Larsen, his nephew, niece and great-nieces.

Check again for updates in this growing tale.

