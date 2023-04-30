Mike Shannon, longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster, dies at 83

The St. Louis Cardinals have introduced the dying of longtime broadcaster Mike Shannon, who kicked the bucket at the age of 83. Though the reason for dying was once no longer specified, it was once an surprising blow to the Cardinals group.

Cardinals proprietor and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. issued a remark, pronouncing “The St. Louis Cardinals were saddened to learn this morning of the passing of Cardinals Hall of Famer and beloved St. Louisan Mike Shannon. Mike’s unique connection to Cardinals fans and his teammates was reflected in his unbridled passion for the game, the Cardinals, and the St. Louis community. On behalf of the entire Cardinals organization, we share our condolences with Mike’s family and friends and his many fans.”

Shannon’s son, Tim, additionally launched a remark on behalf of the circle of relatives, pronouncing “My dad’s life was encapsulated by his devotion to his family, his friends, the Cardinals organization, and the St. Louis community. My dad lived his life to the fullest, and he squeezed every drop from it.”

Born and raised in St. Louis, Shannon signed with the Cardinals as an beginner loose agent in 1958 and made his main league debut at the age of 23 in 1962. He performed proper box all over the Cardinals’ 1964 World Series championship run after which moved to 3rd base in 1967. Shannon began at 3rd base all over the Cardinals’ 1967 World Series victory.

Shannon’s taking part in profession was once minimize brief because of kidney illness. He performed his complete nine-season profession with the Cardinals from 1962-70 and retired as a .255/.311/.387 hitter with 710 hits and 68 house runs. In 1966, he had his best possible season, hitting .288/.339/.462 and environment profession highs in homers (16) and stolen bases (8). Shannon gained two World Series titles (1964, 1967) plus some other NL pennant (1968).

Following his taking part in profession, Shannon joined the Cardinals entrance place of job in 1971 after which moved to the published sales space in 1972. He retired after the 2021 season, finishing a 50-year profession calling Cardinals video games. Shannon additionally labored on NBC’s Baseball Game of the Week and known as St. Louis Cardinals NFL video games at the radio.

Shannon was once inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 1999 and the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2014. He spent 62 years with the Cardinals group general.