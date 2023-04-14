Mike Pompeo not running for president in 2024

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mentioned Friday he’ll not run for president in 2024.

“This isn’t our moment,” Pompeo instructed Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Baier,” regarding the verdict he had made together with his spouse. “This isn’t the time for us to seek elected office.”

Pompeo mentioned it used to be a “deeply personal decision” for his circle of relatives.

Quite a few Republicans have already entered the race, together with Pompeo’s former boss, former President Donald Trump. A RealClearPolitics moderate of polls amongst declared and attainable 2024 Republican applicants displays Trump with a double-digit lead. When requested whether or not Trump’s lead in the polls factored into his determination, Pompeo mentioned, “not at all.”

“This race, I hope, isn’t about people. I hope it’s about these ideas,” he mentioned, citing the deficit and army. “We were thinking about, can we impact them? Is this the right time for us to go seek the presidency, to go try and work on these? We just simply came to the conclusion this wasn’t the moment for us.”

This tale has been up to date with further information.

