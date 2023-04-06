Thursday, April 6, 2023
type here...
Florida

Mike Pence won’t fight order to testify in DOJ probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Mike Pence won’t fight order to testify in DOJ probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election



Watch CBS News


- Advertisement -

Former Vice President Mike Pence will not fight a court ruling ordering him to comply with a subpoena for his testimony in the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The move comes a day after former President Trump was arrested and arraigned in New York City over alleged hush money payments. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa breaks down the latest cases and what new details Pence may reveal about the days leading up to January 6.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.




Source link

Previous article
New Mexico governor signs bill to shield abortion providers

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks