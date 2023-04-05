Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Mike Pence won’t appeal order compelling him to give testimony

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence won’t appeal a judge’s order compelling him to testify within the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election, a spokesman mentioned Wednesday.

The determination units the level for a imaginable look through Pence within the coming weeks sooner than a federal grand jury.

Lawyers for Trump objected to the subpoena on executive privilege grounds, however a federal pass judgement on in Washington ultimate week rejected the ones arguments, forcing Pence to testify. U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg did give Pence a win through accepting arguments through Pence’s attorneys that, for constitutional causes, he may just no longer be puzzled about his movements on Jan. 6.

