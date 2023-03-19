Mike Pence says voters are ready to move past Trump for a ‘fresh start’

In an unique ABC News interview, former Vice President Mike Pence expressed dissatisfaction with the imaginable arrest of former President Donald Trump and expanded on pointed remarks referring to his former boss and the Capitol rebel — in addition to his imaginative and prescient for the way forward for the rustic as he mulls a possible 2024 presidential bid.

In a sit-down in Des Moines, Iowa, that aired Sunday, Pence informed ABC “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl that Trump’s dealing with of Jan. 6 used to be one of the crucial causes the rustic and, possibly extra pointedly, Republicans want a “fresh start.”

“The president’s wrong. He was wrong that day and … I had actually hoped that he would come around in time, Jon, that he would see that the cadre of legal advisers that he surrounded himself with had led him astray,” Pence mentioned after Karl performed a clip of Trump protecting the rioters. “But he hasn’t done so and it’s, I think, it’s one of the reasons why the country just wants a fresh start.”

Pence, who has been touring around the nation and not too long ago launched a memoir, has no longer been shy in suggesting that his birthday celebration will have to be taking a look in different places for applicants for the White House, time and again announcing he is assured there can be “better choices” than Trump whilst he says he has no longer but made a choice about operating himself.

He informed Karl that any hypothetical reinforce for Trump within the 2024 race is “yet to be seen” — regardless that he would not rule it out whilst as soon as once more indicating there can be different choices for the American folks.

“We’re going to decide as a family whether we offer ourselves as one of them, but I think different times call for different leadership,” Pence mentioned.

“I think the American people long for leadership at the highest level that’s focused on the issues that are affecting their lives. And also, I think they longed for leadership that will keep faith with our highest traditions,” he mentioned.

But he remained imprecise about when, in particular, he may announce. He has mentioned that he and his circle of relatives hope to come to a choice by means of the spring but if Karl adopted up, he demurred, most effective including that he is getting “closer” amid “prayerful consideration.”

Jan. 6 responsibility

Since leaving workplace in 2021, Pence has labored to separate himself from Trump in regards to the violence of Jan. 6 and the similar push to overturn the 2020 presidential election. At the similar time, he has mentioned he stays pleased with the management’s paintings and legislative accomplishments — on decreasing taxes, on army spending, at the border and extra — which he reiterated in his ABC News interview, most effective days after once more rebuking Trump’s alternatives across the Capitol assault.

Speaking on the white-tie Gridiron Dinner in Washington, Pence mentioned previous this month that “history will hold Donald Trump accountable for Jan. 6.”

While the development wasn’t recorded, his quotes had been printed by means of newshounds provide — and he went additional in his “This Week” interview.

“We all face the judgment of history, and I believe in the fullness of time that history will hold Donald Trump accountable for the events of Jan. 6, as it will other people that were involved,” he mentioned.

Karl requested him: “In what ways?”

“Well it will be the judgment of history, I truly believe it. And I also think the American people will also have their say,” Pence mentioned. “I mean the president is now a candidate for office again, he’s running for election, but as I go around the country, I’m convinced the American people have learned the lessons of that day.”

Pence mentioned he had his personal robust emotions about what came about however gave the impression to set that apart for a broader message as he weighs a possible marketing campaign.

“I was angry that day. And while I believe in forgiveness, I’ve been working hard at that for a while. The president let me down that day. … but be honest with you, the emotions of that day, the emotion since, I just haven’t had time for it. To me, there’s just too many issues that we’re facing this country today under the failed policies of this [Biden] administration that I don’t have a lot of time for looking backwards.”

When pressed by means of Karl if he nonetheless reveals Trump to be a guy of his phrase, Pence conceded that he holds some unhappiness in Trump in my view, in spite of believing the pair delivered on their management’s guarantees.

“One issue after another, I saw the president keep the word that he made to the American people and I was proud those four years to stand with him. And I know that grates on some people in the national media, Jon,” Pence mentioned.

“As I wrote in my book, I’m incredibly proud of the record of our administration,” he mentioned, regardless that he said, “It didn’t end well, ended in controversy.”

Karl returned to the query: “I’m not asking you about the record. I’m asking you about the man.”

“I was deeply disappointed with the president’s words and conduct in the days leading up to Jan. 6 and on Jan. 6. … And I continue to be disappointed in the fact that the president has not seen his way clear to know that by God’s grace, we did our duty that day,” he mentioned.

What came about on the Capitol was a verge of collapse, Pence mentioned, in spite of his non-public conversations with Trump.

“When the president committed to a peaceful transfer of power [right after Jan. 6], when he condemned the violence at the Capitol, I thought we were back on track and in the week that followed we would we spoke, I was very direct with him about my experience, and my view of it, and my belief that I’d done my duty, and we parted amicably and respectfully,” he mentioned. “But in the months that followed, he returned to that that same rhetoric he was using before Jan. 6, rhetoric that continues much up to this day, and that’s why we’ve gone our separate ways.”

In reaction to Pence’s Gridiron remarks, Trump informed newshounds that Pence shoulders some blame for the rebellion due to his refusal as president of the Senate to halt the certification of the presidential election effects.

Trump additionally knocked Pence’s lagging recognition in surveys of Republican number one voters.

“I heard his statement, and I guess he decided that being nice isn’t working because he’s at 3% in the polls, so he figured he might as well not be nice any longer,” Trump informed a crew of newshounds aboard his aircraft en path to Iowa final week.

GOP fissures on Ukraine

Trump isn’t the one different Republican with whom Pence has discovered famous confrontation. On Russia’s invasion, he contrasted his view with that of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republicans like him who voice skepticism of U.S. help to Ukraine as they fend off Russia’s invasion.

DeSantis not too long ago known as the invasion a “territorial dispute.” Pence stressed out to Karl that he feels it is vital to stand with the Ukrainians.

“The war in Ukraine is not a territorial dispute. It’s a Russian invasion. It’s just the latest instance of Russia attempting to redraw international lines by force,” he mentioned, “and the United States of America must continue at a quickened pace to provide the Ukrainian military the support that they need to repel the Russian invasion, and the stakes are that high.”

Though he has mentioned that there is no room within the GOP for “Putin apologists,” Pence didn’t additional criticize DeSantis by means of identify. However, he did upload that “there are voices in our party that don’t see a vital American interest in Ukraine, but I see it differently,” and he mentioned he discovered DeSantis’ point of view at the subject “wrong.”

ABC News’ Jon Karl interviews former Vice President Mike Pence on “This Week.” ABC News

Karl requested Pence how he felt about Trump’s personal contemporary Ukraine feedback, calling for a cease-fire that may keep the present establishment, with Russia in keep an eye on of a few Ukrainian land.

“Whether it’s President Trump or others in our party around the country, there are those who see some choice before us other than giving Ukraine the ability to fight and win against the Russian invasion. I believe it’s imperative that we stand firm,” Pence mentioned, “that we continue to provide the Ukrainian military the resources that they need to repel the Russian invasion. And that will be the fastest way to secure peace and stability in Ukraine and in Eastern Europe.”

A possible Trump arrest

There is one main house the place Pence and Trump see eye-to-eye: Trump’s imaginable arrest.

On his social media platform Saturday morning, Trump claimed that he can be taken into custody on Tuesday in reference to the Manhattan district lawyer’s investigation into alleged hush cash paid to Stormy Daniels forward of the 2016 presidential election. Trump also known as for his supporters to protest.

He has denied wrongdoing, together with denying having an affair with Daniels, however has admitted he paid her — as soon as protecting it as “very common among celebrities and people of wealth.”

A Trump spokesperson gave the impression to stroll again his arrest feedback in a next commentary this weekend, announcing partly that there were no notification that Trump’s possible arrest used to be approaching Tuesday and that “Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system.”

Pence echoed that to Karl.

“It just feels like a politically charged prosecution here. And I, for my part, I just feel like it’s just not what the American people want to see,” he said.

He mentioned he believes Trump is “innocent until proven guilty.”

Karl asked Pence about his reaction to Trump calling for protests should he be taken into custody — which echoed Trump’s push for protests leading up to and during Jan. 6

Pence did not disavow Trump’s call, citing that “the American people have a constitutional right to peaceably assemble” though he stressed that any demonstration should occur “peacefully and in a lawful manner.”

ABC News has not verified Trump’s claims.

While Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office had no comment, he wrote in an email to staff obtained by ABC News that “we do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York.”

“I know that President Trump can take care of himself and — and this process will play out, if in fact an indictment comes down,” Pence informed Karl. “But I just have to tell you that the politicization that we see … is deeply troubling to millions of Americans who want to see the equal treatment before the law.”