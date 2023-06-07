Mike Pence announces he’s challenging Donald Trump in 2024 presidential race

Former Vice President Mike Pence introduced in a video on Wednesday that he’s working for president in opposition to his former boss — Donald Trump — as a result of, he mentioned, “Different times call for different leadership.”

In the video, alternatively, Pence didn’t as soon as point out or display a picture of Trump or the development which brought about their cut up: the Jan. 6 assault at the U.S. Capitol through a pro-Trump mob.

Instead, Pence forged the competition as a struggle for a rustic this is “in trouble” underneath President Joe Biden and what Pence calls the novel left.

- Advertisement -

“We’re better than this. We can turn this country around, but different times call for different leadership. Today, our party and our country need a leader that will appeal, as [Abraham] Lincoln said, to the better angels of our nature,” Pence mentioned in the video. “It’d be easy to stay on the sidelines — but that’s not how I was raised. That’s why today, before God and my family, I’m announcing I’m running for president of the United States.”

Pence is about to kick off his marketing campaign along circle of relatives and supporters on Wednesday afternoon in Iowa, an early-voting state he plans to barnstorm to overcome Trump at the street to the Republican presidential nomination.

The former congressman and Indiana governor filed forms on Monday with the Federal Election Commission to make his candidacy authentic.

- Advertisement -

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks all over the Nixon National Energy Conference on the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum in Yorba Linda, Calif., April 19, 2023. Eric Thayer/Bloomberg by the use of Getty Images, FILE

Pence used to be a faithful No. 2 to Trump till Jan. 6, 2021 — the climax to Trump’s marketing campaign to take a look at and drive Pence to reject their Electoral College loss, which Pence used to be constitutionally not able to do as vp.

- Advertisement -

Later, Pence mentioned he was hoping Trump “would come around in time, that he would see the cadre of legal advisers that he surrounded himself with led him astray, but he hasn’t done so.”

While Trump has since again and again criticized Pence, some others have argued the previous vp must tackle Trump to a better extent.

For instance, while fellow presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson condemned Trump following Trump’s indictment through a New York grand jury — on fees Trump denies — Pence sounded an identical proceedings because the GOP’s MAGA wing to take a look at and delegitimize the case. He discouraged the protests the previous president known as for however famous their First Amendment proper to peacefully bring together.

“Pence is very methodical and strategic,” mentioned Doug Heye, a former communications director for the Republican National Committee. “He’s going to take Trump head-on on those things where, politically, he sees the best advantage — and with an eye to history, as he’s obviously trying to do.”

(L-R) Former Vice President Mike Pence and previous President Donald Trump arrive for a signing rite for the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement at the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images, FILE

Others, like GOP donor Dan Eberhart, who’s backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the race, praise Pence however are fascinated with his stage of fortify.

“Mike Pence is a true conservative and a great public servant. He just doesn’t have the support among Republicans that he needs to be competitive. His net favorables with Republicans are 18%. That’s comparable to Dan Quayle when he ran for president,” Eberhart mentioned.

However, Heye mentioned it could be untimely for somebody to depend Pence out.

“That’s why you see so many people getting in,” Heye mentioned. “They see a vulnerability with Trump, very clearly. And while he’ll certainly have some obstacles, it’s clear that Pence knows his weaknesses better than anyone else.”

Pence is predicted to court docket the evangelical vote, a vital block of Iowans, and marketing campaign on Ronald Reagan-era conservative values. In his release advert, he confirmed a photograph of himself as a congressman in the Oval Office with Reagan.

Setting the groundwork for a marketing campaign, Pence has already visited Iowa a minimum of 8 occasions this yr, and allies introduced an ideal PAC, known as “Committed to America,” in May. He additionally revealed a memoir, “So Help Me God,” in November.

“It’s hard to think of anybody who would have more credibility in that community than Mike Pence,” mentioned Heye.

Former Vice President Mike Pence meets different riders prior to for the beginning of Joni Ernst’s Roast and Ride on June 03, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Expanding number one box

Pence isn’t the one Trump loyalist-turned-challenger leaping into the 2024 race this week.

Former adviser and previous ABC News contributor Chris Christie introduced his marketing campaign on Tuesday in New Hampshire, some other pivotal early-voting state.

Pence joins a crowded number one box — the place early polls display Trump is forward of his competition at this time.

Thus a ways, Pence and Trump’s primary GOP number one challengers are: Christie, DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott.