Mike Peca joins New York coaching staff

New York Rangers head trainer Peter Laviolette is filling out his coaching staff after formally taking on at the back of the bench. And his latest addition to the group has a bit of of historical past with the veteran bench boss.

Former New York Islanders captain Mike Peca is predicted to sign up for the Rangers, in keeping with Sportnet’s Jeff Marek. Peca has spent the remaining two seasons as an assistant trainer with the AHL’s Rochester Americans.

- Advertisement -

Peca and Laviolette have crossed paths a couple of instances of their careers. Laviolette named Peca captain of the Islanders in 2001-02. Peca remained captain of the group till the 2003-04 season.

In 2006, the 2 have been on reverse facets of the Stanley Cup Final. Peca performed for the Edmonton Oilers, the Western Conference champion that season. Laviolette, in the meantime, coached the Carolina Hurricanes.

Finally, the 2 crossed paths in 2020-21. Laviolette turned into the top trainer of the Washington Capitals. Peca labored with the Capitals within the participant building division that season.

- Advertisement -

Peca performed 14 seasons within the NHL. His highest profession season got here in 2001-02. The new Rangers assistant trainer scored 25 objectives and 60 issues in 82 video games for an Islanders group that fell within the first spherical of the playoffs.

Laviolette joined the Rangers formally on June 13. He spent 3 seasons with the Capitals previous to taking this process. The veteran bench boss is a Stanley Cup champion, defeating Peca’s Oilers in 2006.

Laviolette is a long way from completed filling out his coaching staff this offseason. However, it does appear as though he has discovered any person he can believe in Peca. Let’s see if those two can lend a hand take the Rangers to that desired subsequent stage.