Mike Hilton says ‘everyone wants to see’ Bengals face Chiefs in NFL regular-season opener

The Bengals and Chiefs would possibly kick off the beginning of the 2023 NFL common season after taking part in towards every different in their closing two seasons. As the present Super Bowl champs, the Chiefs will host the NFL’s first recreation of the season for the second one time in 4 years, however the crew they’re going to face is but to be made up our minds.

Cincinnati Bengals’ veteran cornerback Mike Hilton hopes that Cincinnati is chosen because the Week 1 opponent for Kansas City. Hilton believes that almost all of soccer enthusiasts would love to see this matchup occur. “Absolutely,” Hilton stated, “I’m pretty sure that’s a game everybody wants to see opening night. To the schedule release guys, ya’ll make sure that happens.”

- Advertisement -

The Bengals-Chiefs matchup is likely one of the perfect in the NFL during the last two years. Led by means of Joe Burrow, the Bengals received 3 consecutive video games over the Chiefs, together with the 2021 AFC Championship Game, the place Cincinnati grew to become a 21-3 deficit right into a 27-24 time beyond regulation win. Burrow helped the Bengals defeat the Chiefs once more in Week 13 of the 2022 season, however the Bengals had to commute to Kansas City for the AFC identify recreation.

The Chiefs had added motivation to defeat Cincinnati in the January AFC identify recreation. Aside from their Super Bowl loss to the Bengals the former season, the Chiefs gained bulletin board subject material after Hilton referred to their house stadium as “Burrowhead.” Cincinnati’s mayor additionally echoed Hilton’s sentiments. The level was once set for a memorable identify recreation that lived up to expectancies as Cincinnati tied the rating early in the fourth quarter, however a penalty towards Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai arrange Harrison Butker’s game-winning box function as time expired.

Given their contemporary historical past, it is sensible for the NFL to kick off the 2023 season with a rematch of the closing two AFC identify video games. Another risk for the NFL’s season opener can be a rematch of the extremely entertaining Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Eagles that took place in February of the similar yr.