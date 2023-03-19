Mikaela Shiffrin sets yet ANOTHER record in ski season finale

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Mikaela Shiffrin gained her twenty first profession large slalom on the World Cup Finals Sunday because the American standout ended the season with yet some other record.

- Advertisement -

The victory moved Shiffrin previous Vreni Schneider, per week after matching the Swiss skier’s mark of 20 World Cup GS victories. The American has gained seven of the final 8 occasions and took the GS global name final month.

The general record, between women and men, is held by way of Swedish nice Ingemar Stenmark, who gained 46 large slaloms in the Seventies and 80s.

Shiffrin secured the entire, slalom and GS titles this season and prolonged the best-ever record for many profession wins to 88.

On Sunday, Shiffrin additionally set a non-public easiest of two,206 World Cup issues from 31 begins this season, two issues greater than her tally from 2018-19, when she competed in 26 races.

Mikaela Shiffrin was once all smiles after profitable the large slalom trophy in Soldeu on Sunday

Shiffrin has had a record-breaking season and she or he completed in taste in the Andorran mountains

Only one skier secured extra issues in a unmarried season: Slovenian nice Tina Maze ended her 2012-13 marketing campaign on 2,414.

With the solar beaming down at the Avet direction, Shiffrin held directly to her a first-run result in edge Thea Louise Stjernesund by way of 0.06 seconds. The Norwegian earned her first profession podium.

Canadian skier Valerie Grenier was once 3rd, trailing Shiffrin by way of 0.20.

Three of the highest seven ranked racers didn’t end their first runs, as Petra Vlhova, who gained Saturday’s slalom, Federica Brignone and Olympic champion Sara Hector all ignored a gate.

Two-time former global champion Tessa Worley positioned eleventh in what she stated will be the final race of her profession. The French GS specialist has gained 16 races and 3 season titles, maximum not too long ago final 12 months.