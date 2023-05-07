Migrant Child Labor Debate in Congress Becomes Mired in Immigration Fight

Weeks after revelations that migrant youngsters are being steadily exploited for inexpensive hard work in the United States brought on bipartisan outrage and calls to motion on Capitol Hill, Congress has moved no nearer to addressing the problem, which has change into mired in a long-running partisan struggle over immigration coverage.

Legislation to crack down on corporations’ use of kid hard work has long past nowhere and these days has little Republican backing, whilst Democrats’ efforts to extend investment for federal companies to offer extra fortify products and services to migrant youngsters who move the border by way of themselves face lengthy odds in the House, the place the G.O.P. has pledged to slash company budgets.

At the time, Republican proposals to institute more difficult vetting of adults in families sponsoring migrant youngsters and expedite the elimination of unaccompanied minors stand little probability of gaining flooring in the Democratic-led Senate.

Instead, as Congress prepares to wade right into a sour debate over immigration coverage in the approaching days, Republicans and Democrats have retreated to their reverse corners, leaving behind no matter preliminary hope there could have been for tackling the problem of kid hard work in a bipartisan manner.