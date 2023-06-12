Michigan toddler dies after shooting unsecured firearm: Police

A 2-year-old kid in Michigan died from an unintended shooting Sunday night time after having access to an unsecured firearm, government mentioned.

Police to start with answered to the record of a shooting at 6 p.m. within the Rolling Oaks subdivision of Howell, Michigan, in keeping with a remark from the Howell Police Department.

- Advertisement -

Police are investigating the demise of a two-year-old kid who accessed an unsecured firearm. ABC News

“It was reported that a 2.5-year-old child had gained access to an unsecured firearm that resulted in an accidental shooting,” the discharge famous.

- Advertisement -

The sufferer used to be transported to an area medical institution, the place the kid used to be pronounced lifeless.

The Howell Police Department has now not launched further information about the incident, and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, which additionally answered to the incident, declined to supply information as neatly.

Incidents involving youngsters having access to unsecured firearms are commonplace, with just about one kid shooting themselves or somebody else the use of an unsecured firearm on a daily basis, in keeping with gun-violence prevention nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety.

- Advertisement -

Police are investigating the demise of a two-year-old kid who accessed an unsecured firearm. ABC News

Between 2015 and 2022, a minimum of 895 youngsters beneath the age of five and preschoolers have been in a position to shoot themselves or somebody else, wounding or killing a minimum of 933 youngsters, in keeping with Everytown.

The Howell shooting additionally comes not up to two months after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed expenses requiring secure garage necessities for firearms.

“Universal background checks and safe storage are long-overdue steps we are proud to take today that will save lives by keeping guns out of the hands of criminals and domestic abusers and children in the home,” Whitmer mentioned on the time of the invoice signing.