Michigan, Ohio State headline five best college football running back rooms entering 2023 season





rewrite this content material with complete period and stay HTML tags While wide-open, pass-happy offenses have taken over as college football has advanced right through the decade, not anything works higher than a excellent outdated dashing assault, even supposing it’s inside a new-school glance. Running back rooms across the nation are loaded with ability from height to backside. That top-end ability mixed with intensity can become groups which might be thought to be nationwide identify long-shots into nationwide contenders. Just glance back to TCU closing season. The Horned Frogs made a miraculous run to the College Football Playoff National Championship thank you largely to one,399 yards dashing from superstar back Kendre Miller. Meanwhile, Chase Brown led Illinois into relevancy as he rushed for 1,643 yards.This yr options some other crop of wonderful running backs taking a look to guide their groups to championship glory. Michigan has made the CFP in every of the closing two seasons, and has a few stars back within the hopes of now not most effective making it 3 in a row but additionally topping rival Ohio State for the 3rd instantly season. Speaking of Ohio State, the Buckeyes have the ability to observe the similar blueprint with a strong of studs returning for trainer Ryan Day to make use of out of the backfield within the hopes of unseating the mighty Wolverines. It is not only the Big Ten, regardless that. SEC groups, in addition to others from across the country, are able to play ground-and-pound football throughout the impending season. So which running back rooms are the best heading into the 2023 season? Let’s ruin them down.1. MichiganThis is a no brainer. Blake Corum was once now not most effective one of the vital best running backs within the nation previous to the knee harm that he suffered throughout a win over Illinois closing November, however he was once additionally within the thick of the Heisman Trophy race. Corum completed the season ranked 3rd within the Big Ten in dashing yards in step with recreation (121.92) even though he controlled most effective 6 yards on two carries combating via that harm vs. Ohio State. Donovan Edwards served because the “1B” choice previous to Corum’s harm and stepped up throughout the overall 3 video games of the season as he ripped off 520 yards and 3 touchdowns regardless of being hampered through knee and hand accidents. If each are at (or close to) 100% in 2023, Corum and Edwards are going to terrorize everybody of their trail. 2. Ohio StateAny other Big Ten workforce chimes in at No. 2, and it is no accident that it is the different Big Ten consultant in closing yr’s CFP. The Buckeyes are led through stars Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson, either one of whom might be true No. 1 running backs on nearly each and every different workforce within the nation. Henderson were given banged up somewhat closing yr, nevertheless it did not appear to topic all that a lot to a workforce that got here inside one neglected box objective on the stroke of middle of the night clear of making the CFP National Championship. Dallan Hayden had his moments in 2022 as smartly, which makes this unit as bad as they arrive. Plus, all of the Ohio State running back room will take pleasure in a large receiver room that’s the best within the country. The Buckeyes will depart defensive coordinators’ heads spinning this season. The Big Ten parade helps to keep shifting with Penn State touchdown on the No. 3 spot. Nicholas Singleton burst onto the scene as a freshman closing yr with 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns, and was once buoyed through fellow newcomer Kaytron Allen’s 867 yards and 10 touchdowns. Coach James Franklin has re-established a dashing assault that wanted a spice up, and his two underclassmen are main the fee. They will likely be crucial items in an offense this is making the transition at quarterback from Sean Clifford to former five-star prospect Drew Allar. The Bulldogs misplaced superstar Kenny McIntosh after closing season, however the cabinet is some distance from naked in Athens, Georgia. Daijun Edwards, Kendall Milton and Branson Robinson had been all key members to closing yr’s nationwide identify workforce, so not anything they see in 2023 will have to be unexpected. They may have a little bit extra power as former quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, a key piece to the running recreation over the past two years, has moved directly to the NFL. This workforce will have to be capable to deal with it with relative ease, regardless that. Great groups do not rebuild, they reload. Georgia is in reload mode at running back and smartly on its option to incomes the moniker “RBU.” Quarterback Bo Nix’s dashing prowess stole headlines closing yr, however the floor manufacturing in other places was once a key piece to the Ducks’ good fortune in Year 1 below trainer Dan Lanning. Bucky Irving rushed for 1,058 yards and five touchdowns, whilst all-purpose superstar Noah Whittington added 779 yards and five extra ratings. This even though opposing defensive coordinators keyed on Nix in the course of the air and at the floor nearly all season. What’s extra, Whittington placed on some weight within the offseason. That will have to permit Nix to depend extra closely at the running backs at the back of and along him reasonably than shouldering the weight himself.Honorable point out 