Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs bill repealing 1931 abortion ban

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Wednesday repealing the state’s just about century-old abortion ban.

Last month, the state’s House and Senate handed HB 4006, a single-sentence bill, which revokes the 1931 legislation that criminalized abortion.

Specifically, the bill repealed Section 750.14, which makes it a criminal — punishable through as much as 4 years in jail and/or a tremendous of as much as $5,000 — to manage medicine that induce a miscarriage until the mum’s existence is at risk.

- Advertisement -

It additionally repealed Section 750.15, which makes it a misdemeanor to promote it, submit or promote “any pills, powder, drugs or combination of drugs” that may motive an abortion.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade remaining summer time, questions remained about whether or not or no longer the 1931 legislation could be put again in position.

Proposal 3 flyers are noticed on a desk on the RFFA Dearborn web site on Nov. 6, 2022, in Dearborn, Mich., forward of the midterm elections. - Advertisement - Brandon Bell/Getty Images, FILE

“Obstetricians, including myself, we were very concerned because we understand that there are a lot of appropriate medical indications for providing medical and surgical abortion for women across the state of Michigan,” Dr. Omari Young, an obstetrician-gynecologist and abortion supplier in Michigan, informed ABC News. “So, we were not only concerned for the autonomy of women, but also the quality and safety of care because we know that not having access to safe and legal abortion can lead to significant poor health outcomes for women across the state of Michigan.”

Young was once a part of a staff of docs that advocated for the repeal of the bill and for reproductive get entry to to be secure within the state.

- Advertisement -

A Michigan state pass judgement on dominated in September that the ban is unconstitutional, barring any state prosecutors from imposing it.

Two months later, within the November mid-term elections, Michiganders voted in prefer of a constitutional amendment that will upload protections for reproductive rights.

The modification defines reproductive freedom as “the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management and infertility care.”

Young and a number of other different physicians excited about repealing Michigan’s abortion ban have been available to watch Whitmer sign the bill.

“It’s a surreal moment but, ultimately, it’s like icing on the cake for all the hard work that Gov. Whitmer, all the policymakers, the advocates, the grassroot workers, and most importantly, the women and patients in the state of Michigan, all that hard work is culminating into this great event, we formally signed a bill to repeal the 1931 ban,” Young stated.

Whitmer has overtly expressed her improve for abortion get entry to out and in of Michigan and signed an executive order in July refusing to extradite girls who come to Michigan from different states looking for abortion and refusing to extradite suppliers for providing the process.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer makes a marketing campaign forestall in Detroit, Mich., Nov. 5, 2022. Rebecca Cook/Reuters, FILE

“In November, Michiganders sent a clear message: we deserve to make our own decisions about own bodies,” Whitmer stated in a observation supplied to ABC News. “Today, we are coming together to repeal our extreme 1931 law banning abortion without exceptions for rape or incest and criminalizing nurses and doctors for doing their jobs.”

The observation persisted, “Standing up for people’s fundamental freedoms is the right thing to do and it’s also just good economics. By getting this done, we will help attract talent and business investment too.”