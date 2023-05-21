Michigan football: Bo Schembechler’s son resigns days after being hired amid objectionable social media posts

Just days after being hired by means of Michigan as assistant director of soccer recruiting, Glenn “Shemy” Schembechler — the son of mythical Wolverines trainer Bo Schembechler — has resigned from his place. The departure comes amid the invention of a mass of objectionable and racist social media content material preferred by means of his Twitter account.

The preferred tweets, publicly to be had to view, had been compiled over a length of years. Seemingly masses to 1000’s of the ones tweets had been unliked Friday evening sooner than the Twitter account used to be in the end deactivated Saturday.

“We are aware of some comments and likes on social media that have caused concern and pain for individuals in our community. Michigan Athletics is fully committed to a place where our coaches, staff and student-athletes feel welcome and where we fully support the University’s and Athletic Department’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” stated athletic director Warde Manuel and trainer Jim Harbaugh in a remark launched Saturday.

Harbaugh’s affection for Bo Schembechler, his former trainer and mentor, is widely recognized. The hiring of Shemy used to be considered with interest at its onset, noticed by means of many as a transfer handiest made because of the private connection between the households.

The more youthful Schembechler performed for the Wolverines and began his off-field profession with this system as a graduate assistant in 1993. However, he spent maximum of his post-playing operating in a scouting position throughout quite a lot of NFL franchises, maximum lately the Las Vegas Raiders, which parted tactics with him in January.

Bo Schembechler spent 21 seasons as Michigan’s trainer (1969-89), collecting 194 wins and taking pictures 13 Big Ten titles. He used to be named Big Ten Coach of the Year six occasions and completed his profession with a training report of 234-65-8 between his keep at Michigan and his first task from 1963-68 at his alma mater of Miami (Ohio). Schembechler doubled as Michigan’s athletic director within the last years of his training tenure, retaining that position from 1988-90 sooner than being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993. He died in 2006 at age 77.

Michigan enters the 2023 season in search of its 3rd consecutive Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth. The Wolverines have not received the Big Ten in 3 immediately years since taking pictures 5 consecutive league titles from 1988-92, a streak that began underneath Schembechler and persisted underneath former Wolverines trainer Gary Moeller, who took over as trainer in 1990.